With defensive staff intact, Joe Harasymiak believes there is ‘trust’ now in the group

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Joe Harasymiak cobbled together an impressive showing from his Rutgers football defensive unit a season ago. Now, the Scarlet Knights’ defensive coordinator sees continuity not just on the field but on the sidelines as something that can help the defense take a step forward this offseason.

On the offensive side of the ball, Rutgers made three coaching changes including at the coordinator level. But a staff put together last offseason by head coach Greg Schiano and Harasymiak remained largely intact.

There was some buzz this offseason that Rutgers was potentially going to lose defensive line coach Marquise Watson and cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey to SEC programs this offseason. But the Scarlet Knights were able to retain both and keep all the positional coaches in place, a rarity in college football these days.

“That might be the most important thing that myself and certainly coach Schiano was just really working hard at because we have some – I mean- excellent coaches – top notch,” Harasymiak said on Saturday. “And everybody’s after them always right? And we got them to stay. Credit to coach Schiano and doing that for them. And it’s just so great walking in the room and not having the reteaching, the going back and starting from step one. So with those guys, it’s really good. And I just think ultimately from a relationship standpoint with the players – it creates trust. And that’s the second part of the culture and we’ve really done that.”

Included in this continuity is the return of Harasymiak, who signed a new contract with Rutgers football this offseason. From New Jersey, Harasymiak is a former high school quarterback at Walwick who played his college football at Springfield (Massachusetts).

Related

Max Melton never doubted his Rutgers football return, says this team is 'turnt up'

Considered one of the top defensive minds in college football, Harasymiak overachieved with last year’s defense. He has a talented group returning several starters and impact players.

Story continues

Related

Michael Burton: Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco can 'be a top back in this league'

“Yeah, it means everything to me and my family. You know, I mean, coach Schiano has done everything for us and given us this opportunity,” Harasymiak said. “And I am I’m Jersey, I mean I’m from here. I love it. I love being here. My family loves being here, and I couldn’t be happier to be here and now we just got to get it done. Right?”

Related

Rashad Rochelle is poised for a breakout spring with Rutgers football

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire