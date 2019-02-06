Defensive rookie of the year Darius Leonard on Andrew Luck coaching him up and Patrick Mahomes torching him

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard joins Yahoo Sports NFL experts Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of Super Bowl LIII. They discuss how Andrew Luck provided guidance to Leonard in reading opposing quarterbacks and how Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fooled him during their AFC divisional round matchup in January.

