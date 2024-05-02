Defensive mistakes cost Southern, Northern rallies in sixth for 4-3 win

May 2—ACCIDENT — No. 3 Southern doesn't make defensive mistakes often, but a couple critical errors came back to haunt the Rams in Northern's 4-3 victory on Wednesday.

"We battled early, we had to get out of some jams," Northern head coach Phil Carr said. "We gave up that one run, then Luke (Ross) gutted it out. He wasn't in great command, but he made pitches when he needed to."

The Huskies (9-7, 4-4 WestMAC) took advantage, scoring on both chances.

"Just another one of those crazy games that's gonna go down in the rivalry," Southern head coach Hayden McLaughlin said. "Close game all the way through, big hit in the late innings. I thought we could've done a lot of things better today, but it's baseball. You gotta show up and compete."

The first came in the bottom of the fourth with the Rams (11-6, 5-3 WestMAC) leading 1-0.

On a 0-2 count, Wally Brands hit a chopper to third base. It was bobbled and Brands reached without a throw.

After a wild pitch moved Brands to third, Jacob Chambers sent a ground ball up the middle for an RBI single to tie the game at 1.

"I just thought we're so used to playing on dirt, we need to make the adjustment to playing on grass," McLaughlin said. "Just trying to catch balls in front of us, catch with two hands. Being ready to take one off the chest and make a play."

In the sixth inning, Cole Folk hit a fly ball to left center that found the gap for a double.

Three pitches later, Chambers hit a fly ball deep to left center for a two-run home run, giving Northern it's first lead of the game at 3-1.

The freshman was the only Husky with multiple hits, finishing with two and three RBIs.

"He hasn't struck out very much, he's hit some balls hard," Carr said. "He keeps a level head, he doesn't get frustrated when he gets down like some young guys do."

Cole Folk then hit a chopper past third for an infield hit.

Caleb Hinebaugh laid down a bunt on the first pitch.

This was the second consequential mistake for Southern.

The throw to first sailed high, allowing Folk to score from first base.

"We've won these big games and made plays at times, it's just tonight wasn't our chance," McLaughlin said of the mistakes.

Leading 4-1 heading into the seventh, Northern's critical mistake nearly cost them a win.

Robert Deatelhauser dropped a high pop up and on the next at-bat, Reece Tasker went deep to right center for a two-run shot, cutting the Rams deficit to 4-3.

"That was big, Reece hasn't been swinging it his best as of late," McLaughlin said. "He just stayed in his approach, got a fastball away and got us back, gave us more life."

However, Deatelhauser, who entered to pitch in the sixth inning, forced a pair of ground outs to end the game.

"I knew when Robert dropped the popup, he's still level headed, he's still gonna be in control," Carr said.

Southern's first run came in the top of the first when Jack Healy hit a ground ball past short for an RBI base hit.

Both teams made several defensive mistakes, but the two starting pitchers more than made up for it.

Ross went 5 2/3 innings for the Huskies.

He allowed three hits, one run and six walks with five strikeouts.

"He was real gutsy today, he didn't have his best control but he was maybe wild enough they weren't hitting him," Carr said.

Ross stranded two runners in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Deatelhauser pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and no walks with a strikeout.

Jared Haskiell went six innings for the Rams, allowing five hits, two earned runs and a walk with seven strikeouts.

"I thought Jared and Luke had to come out and give their team quality starts and both of those guys did," McLaughlin said. "Jared threw great, just missed a spot maybe somewhere along the line."

Haskiell led Southern with two hits.

The Huskies head to Petersburg on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Rams host Jefferson on Friday at 3 p.m.

"Gutsy out of us, not knowing about all the heroics they've had," Carr said of the rivalry win. "The hardest three outs in baseball are the last three and we proved that."

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.