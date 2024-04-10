Defensive linemen step up to fill holes on Illinois roster

(WCIA) — Ten spring practices are in the books for Illinois, with five left on the schedule leading up to the spring game.

A big focus in spring practices has been the defensive lineman room, with 2023 standouts Jer’zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. both expected to be drafted. This leaves space for new talent to grow under defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, including three transfers that have proven themselves in spring ball.

“At this point, we’re ten practices in and I know it’s fair to say those guys are new but we’re all here now and it’s been nice to get these guys some reps in different situations and that’s the way we prepare our guys,” said Jamison.

The Orange and Blue Spring Game will be held at Memorial Stadium on April 20 at 1 p.m..

