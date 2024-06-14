Defensive line targets, Marquette kicker expected to visit Wisconsin football this weekend

MADISON – June is looking good for the Wisconsin football program.

The Badgers have wrapped up two weekends of official visits so far this month. The visits led to five commitments: offensive linemen Logan Powell and Nolan Davenport, defensive backs Rukeem Stroud and Jahmare Washington and tight end Nizyi Davis.

Those commitments plus the re-commitment of Middleton defensive lineman Torin Pettaway pushed the Badgers' 2025 class to 17 players. The group is nationally ranked 11th by Rivals, 14th by 247sports and 22nd by On3. Last week those sites had UW sitting at 14th, 16th and 21st, respectively.

This week the focus is on the defensive line. Five players are expected to make officials this weekend but only three are uncommitted. Two of the players, Drayden Pavey and Kyler Garcia, could fill needs on the defensive line.

Here is a look at this week’s visits.

Luke Emmerich, safety, Monticello (Minnesota)

Emmerich (6 foot 1, 195 pounds) announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 3. He missed his junior season due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee but showed his recovery is on track during track season when he ran a school-record 10.69 seconds in the 100 meters. He went on to qualify for the state meet in that event as well as two relays. Eleven Division I programs offered scholarships during the 11 days ahead of his commitment. That list included Minnesota, USC and Nebraska.

Kyler Garcia, defensive line, Pearl-Cohn (Tennessee)

Interest in the standout from Nashville has steadily increased. The latest offers he announced on X came from Georgia (May 30) and Wisconsin (May 22). He made official visits to Louisville and Purdue this month. He also announced an official visit to Indiana for next weekend. Rivals and 247sports list him a a three-star prospect.

Landyn Locke, quarterback, Rockwall (Texas)

It was almost a year ago that Locke, the brother of UW quarterback Braedyn Locke, became the first player to commit to the Badgers’ 2025 class. The 6-4, 185-pound player was his district’s co-offensive most valuable player last season when he helped Rockwall post an 11-2 record.

My guys @CoachWhit_UW and @CoachMikeTress pulled up on the team and I. 🔴⚪️🦡 pic.twitter.com/Ng6g0iFUaF — Drayden “Big Pav” Pavey (@dpavey_) May 15, 2024

Drayden Pavey, defensive tackle, Taft (Ohio)

The 6-4, 294-pound lineman out of Cincinnati listed the Badgers, Indiana and Purdue as his finalists last month. The consensus three-star prospect made an official visit to Purdue last week and announced a visit to Indiana for next weekend.

In addition to massive kickoffs, prospect Erik Schmidt (2025) showed efficient steps and a big leg while punting at the Midwest #KohlsShowcase. pic.twitter.com/nzWIZoc0vQ — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) May 24, 2024

Erik Schmidt, kicker/punter, Marquette

Schmidt recently announced a scholarship offer from Boston College. Kohl’s Kicking rates him as the No. 1 punter and No. 8 kicker in the 2025 class. Last season he hit 8 of 12 field goals and averaged 42 yards per punt for the Division 1 state champion.

