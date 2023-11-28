Defensive line prospect Jericho Johnson sets commitment date for next month

6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman Jericho Johnson knows when he will reveal his school of choice. Johnson’s commitment has been scheduled for December 21, when he is set to choose from Oregon, USC, Utah, and Washington.

A four-star recruit, Jericho Johnson is the class of 2024’s No. 108 overall prospect, the No. 18 defensive lineman, and the No. 10 player in California, according to 247Sports.

Johnson was in attendance last Friday to see the Oregon Ducks take on Oregon State in Eugene in the Civil War rivalry game.

On Thursday, both 247Sports analysts Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman logged predictions for Johnson to choose the Ducks.

USC badly needs defensive line help. What is notable here is that USC has not yet chosen a defensive coordinator for the 2024 season. Could the Trojans’ defensive coordinator hire move the needle for them and get the attention of major defensive prospects? Playing for Alex Grinch was a turn-off for a lot of defensive prospects. Getting an elite defensive coordinator might be able to change the reality in a number of recruiting battles for defensive players.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire