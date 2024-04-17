Defensive line, edge rusher two prime spots Dolphins could target in upcoming draft

This could very well be a draft where the Miami Dolphins bring a focus back to the trenches.

Along with the offensive line, two of the Dolphins’ top three needs heading into the draft, which runs from April 25-27, are on the defensive line and at edge defender.

They could use that next big-time defensive tackle after letting Christian Wilkins walk in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders. Although Miami has stacked a rotation of potential replacements, they could still target a formidable first-round talent to pair with veteran Zach Sieler on the line.

And on the edge, it’s a positive sign that outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb checked into team facilities Monday for the first day of the offseason workout program, but after their Achilles and ACL tears, respectively, the Dolphins surely want contingency plans if either of their rehabs are delayed into the start of the season. Or if either doesn’t come back with the same explosiveness and burst off the line.

One of the team’s bigger free-agent acquisitions was that of veteran edge defender Shaquil Barrett. At 31 years old, he’s not quite the pass rusher he was when he collected 19 1/2 sacks in 2019 or ran wild through Kansas City Chiefs blockers in the Super Bowl to cap the Buccaneers’ 2020 title run, but he’s a viable option to either start for either Chubb or Phillips if they’re not ready early in the season or rotate in with them when all healthy.

Miami lost last season’s valuable third edge rusher after losing Andrew Van Ginkel to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Van Ginkel also added the ability to play inside linebacker in 2023.

Even with Barrett in place, it could be hard for the Dolphins to pass up, say, UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu or FSU’s Jared Verse if they’re still on the board when Miami’s first pick rolls around at No. 21.

But the same could be said for Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy, or maybe Illinois’ Johnny Newton if they go to the D-line instead of the offensive line.

While Sieler will remain in Miami long term, the Dolphins lost their other two starters up front in Wilkins and big nose tackle Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis Colts).

For the first season under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who is a former defensive line coach and defensive lineman as a player, they’ve brought in a slew of rotational options to fill those voids.

Teair Tart from the Tennessee Titans, an FIU alum. Neville Gallimore from the Dallas Cowboys. Jonathan Harris from the Denver Broncos. Benito Jones from the Detroit Lions — and in a return to Miami. Da’Shawn Hand was re-signed for another year with the Dolphins.

There will be an abundance of competition for playing time next to Sieler, and also the possibility that Weaver can rotate bodies up front, consistently keeping them fresh. It would mark a pivot from the recent approach of having Sieler and Wilkins play 90-plus percent of snaps on the defensive line, unheard of in the NFL.

The Dolphins also have Brandon Pili, who made the active roster to start the 2023 season as an undrafted rookie but tailed off later in the year. Daviyon Nixon and Isaiah Mack, a pair of signees, ahead of the free agency surge, will also compete for a roster spot.

After Chubb, Phillips and Barrett, Miami returns Cameron Goode at outside linebacker. He’s a core special teamer who can fill in defensively when called upon. Quinton Bell was on the practice squad last year. He and Zeke Vandenburgh will also get an opportunity to compete during the offseason and possibly training camp.

