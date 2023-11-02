Defensive line depth will pay off for LSU against Alabama

Mekhi Wingo was arguably LSU’s best defender entering the year.

The junior defensive tackle was a Third-Team All-American last year. Opposing coaches raved about how disruptive can be and on top of that, he was chosen to wear the coveted No. 18.

Now, Wingo is out for the year with a chance of returning if LSU somehow manages to make the playoff. Losing Wingo is a blow to an LSU defense that’s already struggled. Wingo was a rare mark of consistency on that side of the ball.

But if there’s any spot on LSU’s defense that’s positioned to handle this, its defensive tackle. LSU’s depth is in a good spot here and with Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson leading the charge, the starting two remain some of the SEC’s best.

Smith got off to a slow start as he worked his way back from a torn ACL a year ago, but now ranks fourth among SEC DTs in PFF pass rush grade.

Jefferson, a West Virginia transfer, has been a revelation for LSU. He’s become one of the more effective players on LSU’s roster, earning praise from Brian Kelly earlier this week.

Kelly on Jordan Jefferson: He's technically very good. One of the strongest players on our team. Learning how to play the shade. He's a young man playing at his potential with great technique. Good for him. It's been a nice process to see him evolve. #LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) November 1, 2023

After Smith and Jefferson, you have Jacobian Guillory, a solid piece who’s played over 100 snaps in each of the last three seasons. He’s set for an increased role on Saturday night with Wingo out.

Smith, Jefferson and Guillory will get the bulk of the snaps. Due to a secondary that grows more depleted by the week, LSU will still count on its interior defensive line to be the strength of this defense.

Alabama isn’t dominant up front as it has been in years past. There’s room to disrupt here against an offense that ranks 90th nationally in rushing success rate and a quarterback that takes plenty of sacks.

LSU’s playing on the road as an underdog. A turnover or two will be needed to win this one. That starts with pressure up the middle.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire