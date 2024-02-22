Defensive letdown in Happy Valley

Feb. 22—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Terrence Shannon Jr. blew past the entirety of the Penn State defense for another layup for another and-one opportunity with 2 1/2 minutes to play Wednesday night at Rec Hall.

It put a smile on Shannon's face.

The Illinois guard had gotten to the rim with ease all night against the Nittany Lions, who had no answer defensively. Before heading to the free throw line, Shannon called out to the Illini bench that it was "Too easy, too easy."

Then he stepped to the line, calmly sank the and-one free throw and gave his team an 87-77 lead.

Nothing about the next 21/2 minutes was easy. For Illinois.

Penn State turned a cavalcade of defensive mistakes, turnovers and missed layups into a wild comeback, outscoring the Illini 8-0 during. the final 35 seconds for a 90-89 upset of the No. 12 team in the country.

Cue the court storm for the special Rec Hall sold-out crowd of 6,150 fans.

"We did just about everything wrong in the last 2 1/2 minutes," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We didn't do anything right. We did everything we could possibly do to lose the game from foul on the last play to the missed free throws to turning the ball over against the press to not getting a stop when we needed one."

The last 35 seconds was a microcosm of that final stretch.

After Jameel Brown knocked down a transition three to cut Illinois' lead to 89-85, he forced a Shannon turnover that gave Puff Johnson an easy layup. Suddenly, that 10-point lead was trimmed to 89-87.

The Illini again struggled against Penn State's full-court press — needing two timeouts to actually get in position to advance the ball — before Coleman Hawkins missed a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left. Hawkins fouling on a three-point attempt at the other end with 4.2 seconds left set up Zach Hicks as the hero. Hicks calmly drained all three to put the Nittany Lions up 90-89.

"I always say the press can do some pretty crazy things during a game," Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said. "You saw that. That's why we press. That's why my teams are going to press."

Illinois (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) handled the pressure on the final possession, but Justin Harmon's attempt at a game-winning floater in the lane came up short. Penn State (13-14, 7-9) had finished off its comeback, causing Illinois to walk off the Rec Hall floor in disbelif.

"They were denying Terrence," Illinois guard Marcus Domask said of the final play. "I wasn't really available. Justin made himself available and got downhill and got a solid look. He makes that a lot of times.

"We didn't get enough stops. We turned the ball over. Missed free throws. We didn't close out the game right."

Illinois did enough offensively to try and snag another Big Ten road win. Shannon scored a game-high 35 points to go with 11 rebounds, while Domask added 15 points with six assists. But the Illini defense faltered. Again.

Penn State was the fourth team in the last five games to score at least 80 points against Illinois and the second, 11 days after Michigan State, to get the win. Even Ohio State got to 75 against Illinois in a late January loss.

"Blown assignments, probably," Underwood replied when asked what hurt his team the most defensively. "Our attention to detail is not very good. We went under guys. Our lack of physicality was evident. They just knocked us around. I thought we did a pretty good job on (Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr.) for the most part, but it was all the other guys. Late in the game, we let Hicks come off a little pindown and we were not connected to him. We walked through that play 15 times. It's being dialed in and mentally focused.

"We're relying on our offense because we're fourth or fifth in the country. It's the wrong mentality. Then we're not playing with any physicality right now, which really bothers me. We've got to address that."

Underwood has two days to figure it out before Illinois returns to the court. The Illini are back in action at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against Iowa (16-11, 8-8) at State Farm Center. The Hawkeyes are a typical Fran McCaffery team, fueled by a top 12 offense nationally that trails only Purdue in the Big Ten in scoring.

But how will Underwood address his team's defensive shortcomings?

"It will start being playing time and subbing guys out," he said in the wake of Wednesday's loss. "We should be beyond that point. We can't afford those. We knew they were going to cut. Justin gave up, what, four layups on cuts. It's six to eight points on out of bounds plays. Those are deals that cause you to lose."