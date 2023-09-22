Defensive keys to victory against Iowa

The defense was incredible against Illinois last Saturday. They forced five turnovers and were the main reason why the Nittany Lions pulled out the victory on the road with the offense struggling.

They don’t need that same type of performance this week facing an undermanned Iowa team, but they will still play an important part in securing the victory.

With Iowa’s top two running backs and leading pass catcher missing this game, there are some questions where the Hawkeye’s will generate their offense from in this matchup.

Penn State’s job is to make sure they don’t generate anything.

Here are the defensive keys to victory for the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

The first is to cause chaos.

Don’t let the Iowa offense get into rhythm. Without their three top options, there’s an element of unknown with what will get thrown at them, so it’s important that they dominate everything from the kickoff.

The second key is to get after the passer.

Iowa’s quarterback Cade McNamara is dealing with a calf injury which should limit his mobility. This could be a prime game for the pass rushers if they’re able to get into the backfield and force McNamara off his spot and into secondary reads. The Hawkeyes will eventually have to throw if they’re trailing in the game, so obvious passing downs should be answered with pressure off the edge.

The third key to victory is continuing to be ballhawks.

Five turnovers is a lot to ask for a defense, but even a couple turnovers will go a long way to ensure that Penn State wins this game. There will be limited offensive options for Iowa, so the elite secondary should win their matchups consistently and have opportunities to take the ball away. If they continue to do that, Penn State will win on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire