Defensive keys to a Penn State win over Minnesota

It’s “White Out” week for Penn State, as they take on Minnesota at home for the big game.

While we don’t yet know the status of Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan, this intriguing game should still be a good one to watch.

Both teams are coming off losses against key Big Teen teams and are looking to bounce back.

Penn State has struggled to play four-quarter football over their last two games, which were Northwestern and Michigan.

Minnesota is a team in the Big Ten that to some came as quite of a surprise so far this season. Sure, they aren’t ranked, but the Gophers have had themselves both a positive and productive season.

So, who is going to win this intriguing Big Ten matchup at Beaver Stadium?

Minnesota certainly has the talent to win it, but this is a game where Penn State can come out on top.

Here are the top three defensive keys to a Penn State on Saturday against Minnesota.

Penn State Secondary

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Finn Hogan #17 of the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 24, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State’s secondary has had themselves an impressive season thus far. Joey Porter Jr. has 21 tackles and 10 pass breakups this season. On top of that, Ji’Ayir Brown is picking up right where he left off after his impressive leap from last season. So far, Brown has 25 tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections. That’s not all. Penn State’s Kalen King’s coverage grade, per PFF, is near the top in the country. Minnesota has some key offensive players to watch, like tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who is the team’s leading receiver. However, Penn State’s secondary has the talent to outplay them.

Penn State Pass Rush

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Penn State utilized the transfer portal once again, getting Chop Robinson. Last season, Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie went off and became a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robinson is a transfer from Maryland and while his stats don’t pop out, he still does a terrific job getting to the quarterback By the end of September, Robinson has the highest pass rushing grade, according to PFF. Another key player to keep an eye on for Penn State is Adisa Isaac. While his stats also don’t jump out, Isaac’s upside has been one that several NFL draft analysts have been impressed with. Penn State’s pass rush has the talent to provide the ample amount of pressure to take down Minnesota on Saturday.

Grab Momentum Early

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (99) during game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Like last week’s defensive keys, Penn State has to play four-quarter football. They have struggled to do so in their past two games. They barely beat Northwestern three weeks ago, 17-7 before heading into their bye week. Last week, they kept it close in the first half against Michigan. But they fell apart in the second half and lost 41-17. The Nittany Lions have the defensive talent to grab the momentum early. If they can do that, then this should be a fun defensive game to watch on Saturday for Penn State.

Anything can happen, but the Nittany Lions have the talent to take down the Gophers on Saturday. With these three defensive keys, Penn State can win this game on Saturday.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire