Penn State takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl game. Both teams had key players opt out to declare for the NFL draft in the spring. However, you could certainly argue that Penn State has more talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to make crucial stops and win this game.

Penn State has plenty of defensive talent. Sure, their biggest loss in this game is cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, that team also has plenty of youth, led by players like cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Abdul Carter.

Speaking of Carter, he had quite an impressive first season with a Nittany Lions, recording 55 total tackles 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His leaps will certainly be fun to watch throughout his time at Penn State.

Penn State has plenty of defensive talent to take down Utah in the Rose Bowl game.

Here are the top three defensive keys to a Penn State win over Utah in the Rose Bowl game.

Penn State secondary

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) celebrates after a turnover during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State will be without [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] for this game. However, they still have top talent in their secondary room like Kalen King and [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag]. Although the Nittany Lions will be losing Brown to the NFL draft, he will still play in the Rose Bowl game against Utah.

Utah will be without their top target tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Nittany Lions will now have one less threat to worry about on the Utes’ offense. Despite being without one of their key players, Penn State still has the talent to prevent any momentum from Utah’s passing game.

Penn State run defense

Penn State defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (99) celebrates after recording a tackle for loss in the first quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College. The Nittany Lions won, 35-16. Syndicated photo: York Daily Record

Penn State has plenty of depth on its defensive line, led by veteran PJ Mustipher. Utah will also be without running back Tavion Thomas, who declared for the draft and will not play this game. The Nittany Lions have the depth and talent to stop any momentum from the Utah running game. As mentioned, Kincaid is not playing in this game after declaring for the draft. Losing Thomas also hurts them as well, and that is where Penn State can take advantage.

Grab momentum early

Penn State defensive tackles PJ Mustipher (97) and Hakeem Beamon (51) during their NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Penn State needs to grab momentum early. And if they can do it on the defensive side of the ball, that would be huge for them. With Utah being without two key offensive players, that is a perfect opportunity for the Nittany Lions to take advantage early. Utah is a good football team. They beat a talented USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game. But they also did that with two players that are not playing in this game.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire