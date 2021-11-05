We are a day away from Penn State taking on Maryland as the Nittany Lions are coming off three straight losses. This is certainly a winnable game for the Nittany Lions from every aspect of their game. For this, we will specifically break down Penn State’s matchup from the defensive side of the ball.

Here are the top three defensive keys to a Penn State win over Maryland on Saturday.

Penn State Secondary

Despite coming off three straight losses, the secondary had an impressive season. Jaquan Brisker has done nothing but raise his draft stock all year, and we have even seen him appear in first round mock drafts. Ji’Ayir Brown has also had a very productive season that sometimes goes unnoticed. In their loss against Illinois, Brown had one of his most productive games yet, finishing with 13 total tackles and a pass deflection. The player to watch for Maryland is sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who went off against Penn State last year for 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Maryland is also without their other stud receiver in Dontay Demus Jr., giving the Nittany Lions secondary one less weapon to worry about.

Penn State Pass Rush

Maryland’s offensive line has been consistent this season, allowing less sacks than Penn State’s front line. However, Maryland is going into their toughest stretch of the season for their next three games, playing Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan. Sure, the Nittany Lions aren’t a ranked team anymore. But, their defense has been extremely productive for most of the season. Guys like Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks could be in for big games on Saturday.

Another player that has really made a name for himself this season is defensive end Arnold Ebiketie. He has developed into a quick edge rusher that has become much much more active with his hands. Ebiketie is having a career year and has slowly climbed his way up the draft boards.

#PennState EDGE Arnold Ebiketie already being disruptive against #OhioState, gets a TFL here and has been pressuring CJ Stroud a few times already. The Temple transfer looks like the latest Nittany Lion player to work himself as a potential top 125 pick. pic.twitter.com/LBn0tEcdah — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 31, 2021

Pressuring Taulia Tagovailoa

This was mentioned last week for Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, but he has had a more consistent season than Tagovailoa. Stroud looks like a much more confident quarterback than he did at the beginning of the season. Penn State has a good enough defense to get in the head of Tagovailoa.

Against Iowa, Tagovailoa struggled and had a 38.1 completion percentage and a 48.8 completion percentage against the Buckeyes the following week. If Penn State’s defense can pressure Tagovailoa and prevent him from making any big plays, that will be a huge momentum shift for the Nittany Lions, who hope to bounce back this month after going 1-3 in October.

