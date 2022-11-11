Penn State takes on Maryland this week in a matchup that could be more intriguing than people think.

Last season, Penn State blew out Maryland 31-14. However, both teams did not lose a ton offensively.

Chop Robinson, Maryland transfer defensive end now at Penn State, will take on his former teammates this Saturday.

Maryland’s biggest loss on offense was tight end Chigoziem Okonwu, who was a 2022 draft pick to the Tennessee Titans.

However, the Terrapins still have their two starting receivers in Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. returning this season.

As for Penn State, on top of bringing in Maryland transfer Robinson, they also bring back Parker Washington on offense, along with Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

This could definitely be a trap game for the Nittany Lions. Maryland is a good team, better than what people give them credit for. Penn State has the talent, especially defensively, to win this game on Saturday.

Here are the top three defensive keys to a Penn State win against Maryland.

Grab momentum first

Penn State needs to play four-quarter football. Maryland is still a good team, but they have been shaky the past few weeks, and the Nittany Lions can take advantage of that. Penn State routed Indiana last weekend. The same can happen this Saturday, especially if they clean up the minor mistakes against the Terrapins.

Penn State secondary

Maryland has two productive wide receivers to watch out for, Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. It isn’t too surprising to see Maryland as more of a passing offense. However, the Nittany Lions have the secondary pieces to make key stops on Saturday against the Terrapins. Maryland had a down week against Wisconsin last weekend. Maryland doesn’t have bad losses, and their passing game has the talent to be productive, the Nittany Lions secondary has the talent to come out on top in this matchup.

Pressuring the quarterback

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been sacked 14 times this season. Five of those came last week at Wisconsin. Sure, Maryland does have the offensive pieces to make this a good game. However, the Terrapins won’t be able to efficiently move the ball on offense if Tagovailoa does not get the ample amount of protection and time to throw the ball. Tagovailoa has been a more efficient quarterback at home this season than he has been on the road. So, the Nittany Lions will have to stop him.

As mentioned, this could very well turn out to be a trap game for Penn State. However, the Nittany Lions defense has the talent to not let that happen and come out with a win on Saturday.

