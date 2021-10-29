Defensive keys to Penn State beating Ohio State

We are a day away from Penn State’s matchup in Columbus against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois and this will be a game where they can’t be too reliant on the defense to win.

Penn State’s defense has the talent to win this game, but it will be tough.

Will the Nittany Lions pull off the upset in Columbus? Here are the top three defensive keys to a Penn State win on Saturday.

Prevent the Deep Ball

Ohio State has multiple players on their offense that show out and they are more well-rounded than Penn State, who has struggled to move the ball offensively with limited flashes in the passing game. Penn State has Jahan Dotson, but that still isn’t enough for them to get the job done. The Nittany Lions have a strong secondary, but stopping Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will be tough.

Against Iowa, their last toughest opponent, Penn State gave up a total of just 195 passing yards and 185 against Auburn. However, neither of those teams are as strong as Ohio State’s offense and neither Spencer Petras nor Bo Nix are nearly as productive as CJ Stroud. It will be tough, but the Penn State secondary has the talent to prevent any sort of deep threats to the passing game. If they can stop the Buckeyes in the passing game, that will be a huge lift off the shoulders of the Penn State offense.

Stop the Run

Penn State got embarrassed last week against Illinois in the run game, giving up 357 total rushing yards against the Fighting Illini. The Buckeyes will be an even tougher test, as freshman running back Treveyon Henderson has had a season that has been nothing short of impressive. He has been one of the best running backs in college football this year.

However, Penn State has had a rotation of young guys on their defensive line even before PJ Mustipher went down with a season-ending injury. Henderson will be very tough for the Nittany Lions to stop. Penn State’s defense should be coming in with a vengeance after a disappointing performance against Illinois last week. They have both the talent and the experience to stop the run. If they can stay consistent, that will be one less factor of the Buckeyes offense that Penn State will have to worry about.

Pressure CJ Stroud

Stroud has been on fire, especially the past few weeks. Ohio State currently has the best offense in college football, and it all starts with their quarterback, who has been a big part of their success. Ohio State has had an average of 559.7 total offensive yards per game. This Buckeyes team is a different team from when they were at the beginning of the season. Their defense has really turned it on and their offense is the most well-rounded in college football. However, we have seen Stroud make mistakes, and Penn State has the defensive talent to get in his head. If they can apply any sort of pressure to the quarterback, that will be a crucial part of this game for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will have their work cut out for them. As mentioned, Penn State cannot be too reliant on their defense to win this game, but they will need a big performance from them to stay in it for all four quarters.

