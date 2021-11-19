Defensive keys to Penn State beating Rutgers

Penn State’s defense has been a big reason why they have been in so many games throughout the season. This weekend should be a fairly easy matchup for them as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Rutgers offense has struggled all season and is near the bottom of the Big Ten offensive rankings for this season.

Here are the top three defensive keys for Penn State to win this game against Rutgers.

Penn State Run Defense

This is an interesting component right here. Yes, the Nittany Lions have struggled the past few weeks with stopping the run for all four quarters of the game. Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco has been inconsistent throughout much of this season. Meeting, this could be a game where Penn State‘s defensive front could really get it going early and stop any big plays from happening from the Rutgers run game.

Penn State Secondary

It’s hard to go through every week without mentioning the secondary. There are multiple guys that show out every week and we have even seen safety Jaquan Brisker in quite a few first-round mock drafts. Rutgers passing game averages just 180 yards per game, which ranks bottom five in the Big Ten. This could potentially be a field day for the Penn State Secondary. Every week, we see Brisker show out. But they’ve also been weeks where Ji’Ayir Brown has done his share of keeping Penn State in games and making big plays.

Penn State Pass Rush

Lastly, Penn State’s pass rush has been very productive all season. We have seen multiple defensive players sneak their way into first-round mock drafts. Guys like Brandon Smith and Arnold Ebiketie have soared their way up draft boards all year. They will continue to do so on Saturday against Rutgers.

Yes, there have been games this season that should’ve never been close for Penn State. However, Rutgers should be a fairly easy one for them and they should be able to win in fashion on Saturday.

