Defensive keys to Penn State to beat Indiana

The Nittany Lions defense has been lights out so far this season. They are going up against an Indiana offense that has some intriguing talent. However, Penn State is more than capable of winning this football game in fashion, and that starts with their defense.

Let’s take a look at the top three defensive keys for Penn State to win this game.

Penn State Secondary

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The big name to watch on Indiana’s offense is Ty Fryfogle, who really made a name for himself last season and a good amount of that has carried over into this year. Indiana is much more of a passing offense. So, we can expect a lot of involvement from the Penn State secondary. If they can prevent Indiana from having any sort of production in their passing game, that will be a huge game-changer for Penn State.

Penn State Run Game

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Penn State’s offense, Indiana has had a very below average run game this season. USC transfer running back Stephen Carr has been slowly productive after losing Stevie Scott last season to the NFL. Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher could be in for a big game against an Indiana team that also struggles to move the ball on the ground.

Brandon Smith

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to just pick one player out of the Penn State linebackers. However, Smith has been extremely productive this season and has even found himself mocked in first-round 2022 NFL mock drafts. Smith has formed himself into one of the vocal leaders of the Nittany Lions defense. He is a guy that can make plays from all over the field and with his high motor. If they can get him on his game, it could be a long four quarters for the Indiana Hoosiers offense.

As mentioned, Indiana has a talented and productive offense. However, Penn State has more than enough talent to overtake their momentum and win this game quite fashionably on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

