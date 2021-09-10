Defensive keys to the game for a Penn State win over Ball State

We are just one day away from Penn State matchup against Ball State. This game should be a perfect opportunity for the Nittany Lions to fix the problems they had with their offense last week. However, that doesn’t mean their defense should slack off because of an easy opponent.

Here are the key defensive components to help Penn State secure a win on Saturday.

Defensive Line

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) celebrates following a turnover during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The first factor starts up front. Penn State’s defensive line had themselves a stellar game last weekend. Ball State had a productive run game against Western Illinois last weekend with touchdowns from Carson Steele and Will Jones. Penn State’s defensive line is lead by PJ Mustipher, who has had an extremely productive career throughout his time at State College. If Penn State can stop the run, this will be a long game for Ball State.

Secondary

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) rushes with the football between Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The next key factor to helping Penn State win on defense is by having a very productive came from the secondary. The secondary of the Nittany Lions might be one of the most underrated in the country, with guys like Tariq Castro-Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Aiyir Brown, they are coming in this season with a vengeance from last year. Once that secondary gets going, they can be an unstoppable group to watch. Ball State likes to pass the ball quite a bit. So, we can expect a lot of involvement from the secondary on Saturday.

Word of the week: Execute

Penn State's Jaquan Brisker intercepts a pass in front of Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The last key defensive factor to helping Penn State win is by simply playing four-quarter football like they did last week. This can go quite a few ways. First, they need a strong game from special teams. In the first half last week, the special teams costed Penn State at least four points on the board that they could’ve had. Another point worth noting is that last week we saw more than just one player stand out in Penn State State’s defense. we saw at least two players from all three areas of their defense show out last weekend. If they can do all of this and execute, then this game should be a pretty easy one for the Nittany Lions. Penn State is currently ranked number 11. They sit in a perfect spot that with a fashionable win and an upset or two this weekend, they should be able to move their way into the top 10.

