Defensive keys to beating the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Tigers will once again defend home turf at Jordan-Hare stadium, but this time, it’ll be against a high-octane offense.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will come to Auburn with threats in both the ground game and the receiving game, so there’s quite a bit to watch out for if you’re Bryan Harsin and his staff. Never say never in the SEC, though, especially when Auburn’s home-field advantage is one of the most vaunted in the entire NCAA.

It certainly won’t be easy to slow down this Razorbacks attack, but here are four ways the Tigers can look to get it done on Saturday:

Make K.J. Jefferson turn the ball over

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson doesn’t like to throw interceptions, but that isn’t the only way you can get the ball from him.

Jefferson has only thrown one pick this year, but he’s fumbled four times and lost three of them. After a blistering rushing performance that conversely saw him fumble on the goal line against Texas A&M, Jefferson hasn’t run the football as much, only rushing 10 times against BYU — when he does get out of the pocket, though, the Tigers have to take advantage of his fleeting dances with ball insecurity and make him pay for it.

Shut down the run

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s easy to fear Arkansas’ passing game (we’ll get to that in a minute), but that doesn’t mean the Tigers can go easy on the running game.

Auburn has been very notably gashed against the ground game recently, and Razorbacks bell cow Raheim Sanders could take advantage. Sanders has seven touchdowns on the year and averages 6.2 yards per carry, but he’s coming off a performance against BYU where he averaged 11.7 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.

If the Tigers don’t want a repeat of two Saturdays ago, they’ll have to tighten up the interior line and be prepared to attack the ball carrier when the handoffs come in.

Don't get fooled into playing off the football

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Arkansas has a hydra of a ball-catching corps. No, don’t try to play too far off the ball to account for it.

Story continues

Auburn is going to need to be aggressive in the way it attacks these wide receivers. Play too far off the line of scrimmage to account for Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers and you’ll get eaten alive by tight end Trey Knox, so the key here is to be aggressive and physical. With so many receivers to make Jefferson happy, it should be the Tigers’ job to press and stick close to close down those options and not get caught on the back foot.

Use the Auburn faithful to your advantage

USA Today Network

Auburn fans have had it a little rough recently, but they’ll still be in Jordan-Hare on Saturday.

The defense should do its best to pump up the faithful and make sure that the crowd is screaming on every down. The last home win the fans saw was against Missouri, and they’ll be screaming as hard as they can for another one, so the defense should ride one of the best home field advantages in college football and make procedures difficult for the Razorbacks at the line.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire