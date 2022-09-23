Defensive keys to Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri

Auburn had a performance to forget on defense last weekend against Penn State, but its about to face an opponent that can get them back on track.

The Missouri Tigers aren’t exactly an offensive powerhouse, so there’s plenty of opportunity for Auburn to get back on track defensively and right its (many) wrongs. There weren’t really any positives from the team’s blowout last week, though, so there’s a lot of work to do if the team definitively wants to beat Mizzou.

Here are four defensive keys Auburn should look to follow if it wants to get a win in Jordan-Hare on Saturday:

Don't get fascinated with big weapons

It was Auburn’s mission last week to limit wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, and it did that job decently — it just allowed other wide receivers to beat them far worse than Tinsley did, and that can’t happen again.

The biggest weapon Mizzou has in its receiving corps is sophomore Dominic Lovett, who is currently averaging just over 17 yards per reception and has caught two touchdowns for Missouri thus far. Auburn should look to limit him, but it also shouldn’t get distracted by him, either, lest Missouri’s other receivers have a field day like Penn State did the week prior. If the Tigers keep a steady eye on Mizzou’s other ball-catchers, they should be alright.

Seriously, generate pressure

It doesn’t matter if you’re Nathan Peterman or Patrick Mahomes — pressure is the ruin of any quarterback, and a complete lack of it is where all of them will kill a defense. Auburn’s pitiful performance from its defensive line and edge rushers is what allowed Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford to complete 73 percent of his passes for 9.4 yards per attempt.

Brady Cook is another quarterback that won’t make things happen outside of his comfort zone, and so bringing the pass rush is an absolute must if Auburn wants to prevent air superiority. A pass rush like last weekend will only ensure that Cook and company will eat Auburn alive in the passing game and have the offense playing catchup.

Get a turnover any way you can

The picture you’re seeing above this paragraph is the last turnover Auburn’s defense has had. It happened when cornerback [autotag]Nehemiah Pritchett[/autotag] picked off Houston quarterback Clayton Tune at the Birmingham Bowl.

That was 269 days ago. The Tigers are still waiting for the next one.

Auburn’s turnover ratio is currently -8, and the defense has to at least stumble into a turnover by luck at the very least to remedy that. Telling a team to just recover a fumble or pick off a pass doesn’t seem simple, but Auburn has to get the ball back on defense at some point if it wants to definitively win a football game down the line.

Force Missouri to pass

The easiest way to force a turnover is to force Brady Cook to throw, and that should be a freebie for Auburn since Cook is also currently the team’s leading rusher.

Missouri’s run game is almost nonexistent, so the Tigers won’t have to worry about a big bad like Nicholas Singleton busting off more than 100 yards on the ground. That should make it pretty straightforward for Auburn to make Missouri beat it through the air, and if it can be aware of all of Mizzou’s weapons it’ll find success on defense.

