Defensive excellence is what Dan Lanning can bring to the Oregon Ducks

This is brand new territory for the Oregon Ducks football program. In the previous hires, beginning with Mike Bellotti, the Ducks have always gone with the offensive-minded coach.

You can’t argue with the results.

But now athletic director Rob Mullens has decided to get defensive with his latest football coaching hire. And if he wanted defense, the first, and last stop as it turned out, was in Athens, Georgia.

UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will become the Ducks’ youngest head coach in the program’s history at age 35. In his three seasons as the DC, the Bulldogs have become one of the most feared, and best defenses in the country.

Georgia had a pretty good defense in 2018 under Mel Tucker, who left Georgia for Colorado, and then Michigan State. They were 14th in points per game (19.3), 13th in total defense (314.3 ypg), 13th in pass defense (180.3 ppg) and 31st in run defense (134 ypg).

Then Lanning took over and the Bulldogs’ defense took off.

The biggest jump occurred in run defense, where the Bulldogs turned into a brick wall. They went from 31st in the nation to leading the country in run defense, allowing just 74.9 yards per game. They also led the nation in allowing just 12.6 ppg and third in total defense, allowing 276 yards per game.

Unfortunately with the 2020 pandemic, the Bulldogs defense couldn’t maintain those rankings, though they were still first in run defense (72.3 ypg). UGA did give up 20 points per game last season and 88th in pass defense (248.7 ypg).

But 2020 was a complete aberration, however.

The Bulldogs threw out the best defense in the nation in 2021. First in points allowed (9.5 ppg), second in total defense (254.4 ypg), fourth in run defense (82.2 ypg), and third in pass defense (172.2 ypg).

Not only is Lanning a top defensive mind, but he is also one of the nation’s top recruiters. Georgia is expected to sign the second best-recruiting class in 2022. Lanning was also a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

After years of offensive firepower becoming a staple in Eugene, the Ducks seem to be changing gears with this hire, bringing in one of the best defensive coaches in the nation. If Oregon can now go out and find a dynamic offensive coordinator, then they will really be something to watch down the road.