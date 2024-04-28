Defensive end John Morgan signs with Patriots

John Morgan didn’t get too much a chance to crack Arkansas’ defensive line rotation in 2023 after transferring from Pittsburgh.

Apparently, New England like what it saw from him enough at Pitt and in the combine because the Patriots signed the one-year Razorback defensive to a rookie deal following the draft.

Morgan played just a season in Fayetteville and ranked 20th on the team with 15 tackles. Four came for-loss and he added two sacks and a forced fumble as he spent a bulk of the year on the team’s second unit.

At Pittsburgh, Morgan was much more productive. He had 11 quarterback hurries to go with 5 1/2 sacks during his junior season.

Morgan was one of four former Arkansas players to sign free-agent deals over the weekend after the Razorbacks saw two players – offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and kicker Cam Little – taken in the draft.

Taking Morgan’s place in the Arkansas depth chart this spring was redshirt freshman Quincy Rhodes. The Hogs open the season August 29 in Little Rock against UAPB.

