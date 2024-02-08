Defensive end commits to Nebraska

Nebraska made a significant addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. The Huskers added the commitment of four-star defensive end Keona Wilhite.

Wilhite originally committed to Washington before the Cornhuskers. Reports had him leaning toward UCLA, but he’s said to have changed course after Bruins’ head coach Chip Kelly made overtures to the NFL.

As a senior, he recorded 60 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and eight sacks. He was also an AZ Preps all-region first-team and Arizona Republic honorable mention all-state.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire