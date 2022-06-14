Defensive end Carson Mott commits to Colorado

Colorado added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class and in the process, flipped that player from a conference rival. Defensive end Carson Mott of Simi Valley, California, who was a Cal commit until May 23, gave his verbal commitment to Colorado on Monday. The Buffs made a strong push for his commitment and beat out the likes of Arizona State, San Diego State and Washington for Mott’s services. All of those aforementioned schools offered Mott after his Cal decommitment.

Mott, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge player, is listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports and is a top-100 California player. He had the following to say about Colorado (h/t BuffStampede):

“(Colorado) likes my film and how I get to the ball and how I have the measurables to fit the position that I play. They just really like the film. I have been recruited a lot as a stand-up edge and an outside ‘backer to drop, but Colorado runs a 4-3 so they see me as a true edge.”

