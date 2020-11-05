Defensive end Carlos Dunlap takes pay cut to be with Seahawks

As part of his trade to Seattle, news Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap agreed to a reworked deal that helped both sides get what they wanted. Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VumFaNPnxI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2020





When the Seattle Seahawks acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap in a trade deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, he agreed with the organization to restructure his contract for the remainder of the 2020 season.

According to the details, Dunlap’s pay for the rest of the year has been reduced from $4.59 million to $2 million. This will allow the Seahawks to reduce their cap impact for the year, which is certainly positive. The situation also benefits Dunlap in the long run because, in addition to the $3 million roster bonus, he is in line for a big payday after this season’s end whether the Seahawks choose to sign him to a contract extension or let him enter free agency.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Dunlap told reporters Wednesday. “At this point in my career, if I were to ever put play and put on another jersey, I wanted to go to an organization where I was the last piece to help them win and get a Super Bowl.”

However, the most important thing is what Dunlap does on the field, and the struggling pass rush should improve with him in the fold.

