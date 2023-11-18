Defensive effort carries DWU men to GPAC win over Doane

Nov. 17—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan's defensive effort propelled the men to a 64-46 win over Doane in Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Friday night at the Corn Palace.

DWU managed to slow down the inside-scoring reliant Doane by keeping the visitors' big men from controlling the post and limiting the pick-and-roll. Doane shot just 33.9% from the field and had 11 turnovers. All-conference forward Josiah Gardiner was held to 3-of-8 shooting and six points, and DWU opened GPAC play with a lopsided victory.

"I think everybody probably knows on both sides that Doane didn't play their best game," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "But it was great to see our defense show up."

"It's just a really good effort. I thought Jakob Dobney did a good job on their guy, Brady Timm, and Sam Aslesen on their big guy, Josiah Gardiner, did a pretty good job," Wilber added. "Other guys did a good job of helping and being where they needed to be to disrupt it and keep them out of balance."

The defensive effort was particularly impressive in the first half, when the orange-clad Tigers were held to 10 points in the first 14 minutes, and DWU took advantage on the other end, going up 25-10 with 6:23 left in the half.

However, DWU's own offense wasn't on par in the first half, either. Playing a slow-paced Doane offense that shot just 13 total 3-pointers, long rebounds and short possessions were hard to come by, resulting in fewer transition opportunities. DWU shot just 34.3% in the first half and struggled in its half-court offense, scoring just four points in the final six minutes while Doane cut the lead to 29-21.

But some halftime adjustments popped the game back open.

"We mixed it up and went to some ball-screen stuff and kind of ran a little bit more as opposed to our motion, which is screening passing and not as many ball screens," Wilber said. "It got everybody involved, and Ethan Determan got some buckets for us out of it with matchups he had, and that was good to see because that's what we needed to have happen."

Determan had a team-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, with 13 points coming in the second half. Determan's first of two 3-pointers lifted the score to 43-25 with 12:59 to play, then moments later, he grabbed a loose ball and dropped it in for an and-one bucket to go up by 21 points.

Blaze Lubbers, who finished with 13 points, and Oliver Vincent, who notched eight points, each chimed in with a 3-pointer, then Determan capped the scoring run with his second 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 61-34 with 6:29 to play. As a team, the Tigers shot 38.2% from the field and remained unbeaten at home.

DWU (4-1, 1-0 GPAC) will be back in action Saturday at 2:45 p.m. against Hastings.