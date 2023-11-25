Defensive dominance: Caravel shuts out Howard to reach Class 2A championship game

Caravel adds to its lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Truman Auwerda to Brock Rhoades. Kick good. Buccaneers lead Howard 22-0 with 7:23 left in the second quarter. #delhs pic.twitter.com/BH0NjJlT8p — Kevin Phillips (@kcphillipssport) November 25, 2023

GLASGOW - Caravel Academy was still learning to play as a team on the defensive side of the ball when it took on Howard in Week 2 of the regular season, giving up a season- high 34 points in a win.

The top-seeded Buccaneers spent the rest of the season gelling on the defensive end, and in Friday night’s DIAA Class 2A Tournament semifinal, they showed their improvement against the fifth-seeded Wildcats, shutting down the high-powered Howard offense in a 36-0 victory.

“In Week 2, we were still trying to learn about ourselves. I wouldn’t say we were a young team, but it was still early in the season,” said Caravel’s Trey Hamlin, who had two total touchdowns. “We took what we did in Week 2 and learned from it. We hunkered down. We knew they liked to pass a lot, so our secondary had to man up and showed out. That’s exactly what they did.”

Caravel junior defensive back Josiah Crawford returns an interception deep into Howard territory in the Buccaneers’ 36-0 win over the Wildcats, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in a Class 2A DIAA football semifinal at Bob Peoples Stadium.

With the Buccaneers (11-0) leading 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Hamlin provided a spark on special teams when he fielded a punt near the Caravel 40, crossed the entire width of the field and ran down the sideline for a touchdown to give his team a two-score lead.

UNSTOPPABLE FORCE Charter of Wilmington reaches first state title game with shutout at Polytech

Jordan Miller led the way on the offensive side with 143 yards and two touchdowns. Miller’s first score gave the Buccaneers the lead in the first quarter, and the second came in the third quarter.

Hamlin rushed for 26 yards and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown, while Craig Miller added 60 yards on the ground for Caravel.

Caravel sophomore defensive end IJ Yates brings down Howard senior quarterback RJ Matthews in the Buccaneers’ 36-0 win over the Wildcats, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in a Class 2A DIAA football semifinal at Bob Peoples Stadium.

The Buccaneers will play for 2A championship next Saturday against the Woodbridge-Archmere winner. Caravel lost 10-7 to Wilmington Friends in the 2022 championship game.

“We aren’t being denied this year. We wanted to come back and win it,” Hamlin said, “We want to add another trophy to our cases.”

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Caravel blanks Howard in DIAA Class 2A football semifinal