Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins, again, report says

Vic Fangio is joining Mike McDaniel’s staff as defensive coordinator of the Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning.

This round of reporting follows several days of waiting after an initial round of reporting Sunday that Fangio had chosen Miami. The Post independently confirmed Sunday’s reporting.

ESPN reported that Fangio will officially join the Dolphins after the Super Bowl. Fangio is a defensive consultant with the Eagles, who face the Chiefs for the championship on Feb. 12.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Fangio would succeed Josh Boyer and become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator.

Fangio, 64, also was a target of the San Francisco 49ers, who just lost coordinator DeMeco Ryans to Houston, and the Denver Broncos, who just named Sean Payton head coach.

Fangio is a former Broncos head coach and ex-defensive coordinator in Carolina, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco and Chicago.

He has coached nine units that finished among the league’s top 10 defensively. Ten times, his defenses ranked among the top 10 in fewest points allowed.

Palm Beach Post staff writer Joe Schad contributed to this story. Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio reportedly is indeed joining Dolphins