New defensive coordinator says Penn State linebackers can be special

Although Tom Allen has been at Penn State for only six months, he has learned much about the linebackers he guides as their position coach and defensive coordinator.

“It’s a special room,” Allen said last week during an interview session with writers. “One of the strength coaches came to me the other day and said, ‘Coach, all I have to do is give these linebackers what they’re supposed to do. I literally could walk away and they would get it done and do additional.’

“It didn’t surprise me. I’ve seen it since I’ve been here.”

Allen, the former Indiana head coach, believes he has the pieces at linebacker to fit his aggressive 4-2-5 scheme.

With Curtis Jacobs signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and Abdul Carter moving to defensive end, Kobe King is the only returning starter at linebacker for Penn State.

King has the size (6-1, 250), the experience (30 games) and the personality to anchor the defense.

“You have to be loud and confident to run the defense,” Allen said. “He brings that. He has experience. He has a ton of passion for what he does. He’s respected. He works really hard. He practices well. He comes and studies. He’s well-versed in what we’re doing.”

King, the twin brother of former Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King, had the second-most tackles last year at Penn State with 59 in his first season as the starting middle linebacker. He also had six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

“He’s bringing guys with him and they’re doing a lot of things on their own this summer,” Allen said. “He’s been awesome with that. It’s been a big growth step for him. That’s what leaders do. To me, that’s a huge step.”

Sophomore Tony Rojas is the leading candidate to play alongside King. Rojas, a four-star recruit from Fairfax, Va., made an impression in a reserve role last season and on special teams. He finished with 22 tackles, three for losses, one interception and one forced fumble.

He arrived at Penn State in January 2023 weighing 197 pounds, added almost 30 in less than six months and is now listed at 225.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth from him since I got here,” Allen said. “His body has changed a lot since he’s been here. He’s maintained his speed, if not gotten faster, which is an awesome thing. He has a lot of confidence.

“We can’t forget that he’s young. He has to continue to do the little things it takes to be an elite Big Ten football player. He has to prove he is on a day-in and day-out, week-in and week-out basis.”

Mark Selders

Tyler Elsdon, a former North Schuylkill standout, is expected to be a large part of the Penn State defense once again this season. (MARK SELDERS – PENN STATE)

North Schuylkill product Tyler Elsdon and Wyoming Area grad Dom DeLuca have plenty of experience behind King and Rojas.

Elsdon started every game two seasons ago before he lost the job to King last season but saw significant action. DeLuca has played in every game the last two seasons, showing a knack for making big plays. He has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks in his career.

“Tyler cares so much, man,” Allen said. “His effort is at the top of the charts in workouts and practices. Same with Dom. You don’t have to ever worry about where they’re supposed to be or doing what they’re supposed to be doing or them being late. They’re holding guys accountable.”

Several younger linebackers have yet to see much game action, including Keon Wylie, Ta’Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys. Allen suggested they might have more talent than the three All-American linebackers he coached in his eight seasons at Indiana.

“Some of these young guys have a chance to be really special players,” he said. “But it’s the buy in. What do you want? How hard are you willing to work for that? How much are you willing to sacrifice to get what you want? To me that’s the key.”

Allen would like to see the linebackers set the tone for the rest of the Penn State defense.

“It’s that internal drive to do things when no one’s around,” he said. “We call it the hard work in the dark. When no one’s here, what are you doing extra? If you want to be special, you have to do the extra things.

“When your linebacker room has that, you have a chance to have a special defense because that oozes into the other positions.”