Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaves Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said goodbye to the school Tuesday in a social media post. He will take hold the same role with the Chargers, following Jim Harbaugh to L.A., Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Minter, 40, spent two seasons at UM, helping the school to its first national title in 26 seasons. He arrived in Ann Arbor after a season as Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator, which followed three seasons as a Ravens' assistant under Harbaugh's brother, John.

Minter was a defensive assistant with Baltimore before a promotion to defensive backs coach his final season.

He interviewed with the Eagles for their defensive coordinator job.

Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston, associate head coach/strength staff director Ben Herbert and graduate assistant Dylan Roney also are leaving the school to follow Harbaugh to L.A. Jay Harbaugh, who coached safeties and was Michigan's special teams coordinator, will join Mike Macdonald's staff in Seattle.

Steve Clinkscale, Michigan's defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is the only defensive assistant remaining under new coach Sherrone Moore.