Defensive coordinator Andrew Roy promoted to Coronado head football coach

Coronado promoted defensive coordinator Andrew Roy to head football coach Thursday.

Roy has been with the program the past three seasons, joining the staff when D.J. Mann became head coach. Mann resigned from his alma mater in December.

Roy was one of three assistants to remain at Coronado for the 2023 season. Following the 2022 season, three were hired as head football coaches and three others left for coordinator positions.

Following the news, Mann posted to X (formerly Twitter), "God Bless you @coacharoy super proud of you bro! Much love."

Andrew Roy, right, accepts the Don Black assistant coach of the year award at the Scholar Athletes Awards banquet on April 27, 2022. Roy was promoted to Coronado's head football coach Thursday.

Roy held the title of interim coach since Mann's resignation. Mann posted a 12-20 record, including a 2-8 mark in the fall. The Mustangs won a share of the District 2-5A Division I championship in Mann's first season in 2021 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Multiple Coronado defenders joined college football programs under Roy's watch, including Texas Tech linebacker John Curry.

The A-J reached out to Roy, who did not immediately respond. This story will be updated.

