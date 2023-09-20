Will defensive coordinator Alan Williams return to Bears? Coach Matt Eberflus won’t say.

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus declined to shed any light on the status of defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who has been away from the team for a week.

“I do not have an update on Alan Williams right now,” Eberflus said Wednesday morning when he met with reporters.

Williams was at Halas Hall on Sept. 13 but wasn’t present by the time the team was on the practice field. The next day, Eberflus explained Williams was absent for personal reasons and wouldn’t attend his weekly media session.

Then Williams didn’t travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., and Eberflus directed the defense in a 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

After the game, Eberflus offered an odd response when asked if Williams would resume calling the defense when he returned.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Eberflus said.

Asked Wednesday if Williams remains the team’s defensive coordinator or if he will return to the team, Eberflus said, “Like I said, I don’t have any update right now.”

It leaves a ton of unanswered questions as the Bears install game plans in preparation for Sunday’s meeting with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Players remain in the dark about what’s going on. Eberflus could wind up calling the defense again.

“With no update, if that’s the case, I will be there calling the defense,” Eberflus said. “No question.”

One natural question is whether Eberflus can spend enough time with his struggling offense if he’s also having to take a supervisory role with the defense.

“I spend time with the offense on the game-plan days,” he said. “I spend breakfast club with the quarterbacks. I meet with the coaches in the evening on the offensive side.

“And then I’m in the interim game plan also on Monday, Tuesday with the defense. I’m meeting with those guys. I’m in the unit meetings with the defense. Like I said, it’s 50/50. You’re splitting it 50/50 there, that’s what you do.”

Does the defense need more than 50% of his attention with Williams not present and no timetable for a possible return. Eberflus said the position coaches’ and assistant position coaches’ experience in the scheme is strong, dismissing the idea that could be a potential hangup.

“All those guys are working diligently, so we’re prepared and ready to go,” Eberflus said.