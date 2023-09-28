Defensive clash on tap for Cats, Gators

Sep. 28—When Kentucky and No. 22 Florida clash this weekend at Kroger Field, both teams' coaches are hoping to see improved offensive efficiency — but it won't be an easy task as they go against two of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky, entering the weekend at 4-0 and 1-0 in league play, have surrendered only 15.5 points per game this season — putting the Wildcats at 20th in the FBS and fourth in the SEC, behind Florida (13.5 ppg), No. 12 Alabama (13.5 ppg) and No. 1 Georgia (11.3 ppg).

The Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) also limit opponents to only 244.8 yards per outing, the fifth-best in the country and tops in the SEC. By contrast, the Cats allow 293.2 yards per game, which is 20th in the nation and fourth in the SEC.

"They've been dominant on the defensive side of the ball," UK coach Mark Stoops said. "Offensively, very efficient. It starts with them being a physical football team — a great challenge."

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen expects the first test to come "in the trenches."

"They're extremely well-coached," he said. "They have a demeanor. You can tell they have a mentality on defense. They fly around. They do a lot of good things — they're athletic in the back end, they're disruptive up front. They probably move and pressure more than anything we've seen up to date. It's going to be a challenge."

Coen expects nothing less from his former college coach and current Gators co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

"Their D-line, they've got a rotation of guys up front," Coen said. "They want to play a ton of players, so they try to keep those guys fresh.

"They're well-coached. They do a great job of using their hands at the point of attack and shedding blocks. This week truly is all about demeanor, mentality, fundamentals and technique."

Second-year Florida coach Billy Napier shared a similar sentiment about his own squad.

"Well, we're off to a good start," he said during Wednesday's SEC weekly coaches teleconference. "I do think we will continue to be challenged every week in our league.

"The teacher is in year two, not just the student. I also think that we've added some really good pieces there from a personnel standpoint — significant inside players, some really good young players on the edges and in the secondary, a lot of new faces both from the portal and the true freshmen that are playing and contributing."

Offensively, however, the script flips for both teams.

Florida is only ninth in the SEC and 55th overall with 412.5 yards per game. Kentucky, producing 396.5 yards per contest, is ranked 12th and 64th, respectively.

Still, the Cats expect a stiff challenge from the Gators, who are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to UK.

"It's a huge challenge," Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White said. "Obviously, the best rushing team we've faced up to this point and one of the best we'll face this year. We've got to play strong up front, we've got to play physical.

"Overall, it's just really balanced football. It starts with the run, and the run sets up the pass."

As long as the Cats continue to improve, Stoops likes his team's chances.

"You can't grow tired of doing things right and doing the little things," Stoops said. "If you constantly do that, good things are going to happen, big things are going to happen. When we've had good years before, good runs, it's because we've had good days, and that's truly the concentration, like we've got to have another great day today."