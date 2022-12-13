Defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes signed autographs for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign on Monday

With the holiday season in full swing, Green Bay Packers defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes took time out of their evening on Monday to sign autographs for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. The team documented the event with a flurry of pictures on their official website, and tweeted a picture of the defensive stars with Salvation Army representatives to commemorate the occasion,

Alexander has been an outstanding member of the Green Bay community since joining the Packers as a first-round selection in the 2018 draft. Stokes, who is in his second season with the franchise, was also a first-round pick by way of the University of Georgia and is sure to bring much-needed attention to the Salvation Army’s cause ahead of the end-of-month festivities.

Both players have made their presence felt on and off the field this season and are considered key pieces of the Packers’ roster. The experience of serving in the community together is sure to strengthen the bond between these two outstanding members of Green Bay’s secondary.

The Packers are set to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 15 action and will look to earn their sixth win of the season in the highly anticipated matchup. Alexander will be on the field for the tilt, but Stokes, who is currently on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, will have to watch from the sideline.

For as much as fans and the media focus on the outcomes of games, the good deeds done by players in their communities during the season are an equally important part of the culture of any NFL team, but especially so for a close-knit squad like the one Green Bay hosts. Watch for more player involvement in the community moving forward, and stay tuned for Alexander’s performance against the Rams on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire