Defensive back transfer target from Oregon details Florida official visit

Florida football has many needs to fill this offseason following a third-straight losing season that saw a significant departure of talent after the conclusion of the schedule.

Currently, the best quick-fix for a depleted college football roster is the NCAA transfer portal, which Billy Napier and Co. will be searching through with a fine-toothed comb to restock the cupboard. The Gators hosted a quartet of de facto free agents in the Swamp this weekend, including one player who spent his recent years with a major Power Five team.

Safety Trikweze Bridges — a three-star prospect in the 2019 class who is also considered a three-star transfer portal prospect — spent five seasons and appeared in 48 games with double-digit starts for the Oregon Ducks before seeking greener pastures. With one year of eligibility left as a graduate student, he finally got a chance to get a full view of the University of Florida as a whole during his recent three-day official visit.

“This was actually my first time being able to tour the whole campus, like, academic-wise and sports-wise,” Bridges told a group of reporters on Sunday afternoon. “They have some new things around here, too.”

Since announcing his entrance into the portal on Dec. 5 the 6-foot-3-inch, 198-pound defensive back, who is capable of playing both safety and corner positions, the Kentucky Wildcats, Temple Owls, Houston Cougars, Washington Huskies, Pitt Panthers, Vanderbilt Commodores and Baylor Bears — among others — have extended offers.

That versatility could play very well in the Swamp.

“I liked talking to [Florida head coach Billy] Napier and coach Armstrong,” Bridges said. “I see what they are trying to do with this defense and how they are trying to change it around. They have some pieces here, but they are young.”

One of the other factors that play in the Gators’ favor is the defensive scheme, which should allow the graduate transfer to hit the ground running.

“They have the same defense from the school I’m coming from. That’s something I’m looking forward to looking at and something that could be beneficial to me.”

Playing at Florida would also open up opportunities to play a leadership role as well.

“I know it would be a good thing having someone in the room with them to educate them and lead them,” Bridges said. “They just need a big brother. That’s a good note to have to take and look at.”

Overall, Gainesville seems like a fit for someone who has spent the last four years on the complete opposite end of the country.

“I just like the atmosphere and just being around,” he said. “The fans are all die-hard fans and take it seriously. That’s something I’m used to coming from Oregon because of the fans there. They are more engaged with the football team and stuff like that. I enjoyed it here.”

Bridges is ranked No. 76 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally in the 2024 cycle by the 247Sports transfer rankings. On3’s transfer portal prediction gives the Gators an 86.7% chance of signing him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire