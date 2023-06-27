Defensive back Tay Lockett could be a huge get for USC’s 2026 class

Class of 2026 defensive back and USC Trojans target Tay Lockett is a four- star recruit. He is 6-0, 165 pounds, formerly of San Diego University City High School in San Diego. Lockett will be playing for St. John Bosco in Bellflower (Calif.) for the next two seasons.

Lockett holds more than 30 scholarship offers from various schools, including USC, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lockett, who was named a first team MaxPreps Freshman All-American, had 92 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 5 recovered fumbles, and 3 forced fumbles this past season. He also had 9 punt returns for 189 yards.

In a conversation with 247Sports.com’s Greg Biggins, Lockett mentioned that his relationship with USC assistant coach Donte Williams, which dates back to his middle school days, is one of the reasons he’s considering the Trojans.

“I’ve known Donte Williams since 8th grade and we’re real close,” he said. “He’s a great coach and I’ve worked with him in the past and he showed me some new techniques that I’ve used. He’s a guy that I feel I can talk to about anything, not just football.

“Receiving an offer from SC hits a little different for me being a San Diego native,” explained Lockett. “With guys like Junior Seau, Reggie Bush and Marcus Allen all being SC greats, it is a true honor to have received an offer from them.”

Lockett has spring visits to Tennessee, Florida and LSU scheduled.

More 12-Pack Podcast!

College 12-Pack podcast looks at 10 best college football games of 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire