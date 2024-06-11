Defensive back Ethan Nation no longer listed on roster

A Nebraska defensive back is no longer listed on Nebraska’s football roster. Sophomore Ethan Nation’s name was removed from the roster just as June workouts are scheduled to begin.

Nation appeared in seven games as a freshman and finished with one tackle. He also had seven punt returns for 23 yards.

The native Georgia was an Under Armour All-American out of high school. He finished his prep career with nearly 100 tackles, 12 interceptions, 1,000 receiving yards, and 16 total touchdowns.

Nation is the only scholarship player no longer listed on the roster. Brothers Trevon and Javon Kinchen, Cole Ballard, and punter Jacob Hohl are also no longer listed.

