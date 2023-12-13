Defensive back Austin Ausberry becomes 10th Tiger to enter transfer portal

Redshirt freshman defensive back Austin Ausberry has entered the transfer portal, becoming Auburn’s 10th outgoing transfer.

The Louisiana native appeared in seven games during his two seasons on the Plains, making two tackles. The 6-foot, 200-pounder spent time at both corner and safety for the Tigers. He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next school.

Ausberry was a four-star prospect in Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class and was a major win for the Tigers over LSU and Florida. He was the No. 186 overall player and No. 23 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking.

He joins Marquise Gilbert as former Auburn defensive back to enter the portal and is the fifth defensive player overall. You can view all of Auburn’s outgoing transfers HERE.

Auburn DB Austin Ausberry (@AusberryAustin) has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Ausberry is a former 4-Star recruit from the 2022 class👀https://t.co/l6HDDPGq0I pic.twitter.com/17amEtgP1A — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire