Defensive back Adam Hopkins leaving Colorado for transfer portal

Former four-star prospect Adam Hopkins announced Monday that he’ll be leaving the Colorado Buffaloes to pursue other opportunities in the college football transfer portal.

Once recruited as a wide receiver out of Thomas County Central High School in Georgia, Hopkins converted to defensive back during his lone season in Boulder. The 6-foot, 175-pound Peach State product saw action in three games with the Buffs and recorded four total tackles, including two against USC in September.

Hopkins, who was committed to Auburn before flipping to Colorado in December of 2022, should have the talent to play either wide receiver or cornerback wherever he lands next. 247Sports ranked Hopkins as the No. 52 WR in the 2023 recruiting class.

Hopkins is the seventh Colorado defensive back to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Kyndrich Breedlove, Cormani McClain, Myles Slusher, Jahquez Robinson, Jaden Milliner-Jones and Vito Tisdale. Of those seven, only Breedlove has committed elsewhere (Purdue).

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire