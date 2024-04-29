Defense is where the Boston Celtics are going to win games

The Boston Celtics took care of business against the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first round series vs. their old rivals. The storied ball club tightened up its defense and made the series go in a way much more like what many thought it might in terms of the final outcome.

Will the Celtics be able to respond to whatever the Heat cook up for Game 4 to hang onto their reclaimed homecourt advantage? “That’s where we’re going to win games, on the defensive end,” said star Boston forward Jayson Tatum after the win via the Associated Press.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, weighed in on what they saw in Game 3. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire