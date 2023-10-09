‘We are a defense that is very tough to beat’: Billy Bowman knows there’s still work to be done

The Texas Longhorns had driven deep into the Oklahoma territory on their second possession of the game. The Longhorns successfully executed a fake punt and a fourth down conversion on the drive.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers took the snap at the 13-yard line and found his All-American candidate at tight end, Ja'Tavion Sanders over the middle. But what happened next is something we haven’t seen an Oklahoma defense do in a long time.

Safety Billy Bowman exploded into Sanders’ chest, popping the ball into the air before it was picked off by Kendel Dolby. But that wasn’t the only big play the defense made. They also shut out Texas four times from the one-yard line to start the 4th quarter.

Bowman talked to reporters after the game about what the defense proved on Saturday.

“We prove that we are a defense that is very tough to beat,” Bowman said. “We have an offense that, all season long, has been putting up a crazy amount of yards, a crazy amount of points, and stuff like that. We still haven’t fully put it together, but we’re on the verge of continued improvement.”

It hasn’t been perfect up to this point for the Sooners nor will it ever be perfect. But Saturday might be the most complete win we’ve seen from a team against a very good opponent in over a decade.

We are seeing more and more glimpses of why Oklahoma hired Brent Venables. Saturday, they were the more physical team than Texas. That has Brent Venables fingerprints all over it.

Meanwhile, the coach who left was in a 43-41 dogfight in triple overtime as a 21-point favorite at home. I think the whole country is starting to realize Oklahoma might have gotten the better end of the deal.

