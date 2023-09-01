Defense stands tall for Whiteford in convincing win over Ida

OTTAWA LAKE – With a high-powered offense over the last several seasons, Whiteford’s defense has been overshadowed.

The Bobcat defense stood tall Thursday, however, as the Bobcats bounced back from a 7-6 halftime deficit to beat Ida 22-7 and move to 2-0 on the season.

“To hold a good T-formation team to seven points says something about this defense,” Whiteford coach Todd Thieken said. “They stepped up. I can’t say enough about the defense.”

Ida scored on the first offensive possession of the game on an impressive 12-play 69-yard drive, then never found the end zone the rest of the game. The Bobcats forced five turnovers – three interceptions and two fumbles – while waiting for its offense to take over the game.

Hunter DeBarr (4) of Whiteford celebrates with Ryin Ruddy (2) and Brandon Knaggs (22) after returning a punt return for touchdown in the first half against Id Thursday. Whiteford won 22-7.

Whiteford scored twice in the second half, taking the lead for good on a short touchdown run by Stepan Masserant, with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

Kolby Masserant logged two interceptions and Liam Waterford had one. Brandon Knaggs recovered two fumbles. The Whiteford defensive front of Shevy Alexander, Connor Bott and Logan Riffle got stronger as the game went on.

“They weren’t starters, but they played the majority of snaps on the defensive line,” Thieken said of Alexander, Bott, and Riffle. “That kept our offensive line fresh.”

Masserant, who caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Tre Eitniear in the fourth quarter, said the Bobcats stayed calm and patient despite being down at halftime.

“That was a lot of trust in our coaches and ourselves,” Masserant said. “We just tried to stay calm and play Whiteford football.”

Waterford was another non-starter who made a big play when Ida needed to put together a drive.

“I was just doing what I was supposed to do,” Waterford said. “I was reading the defense and saw the quarterback point. I was right there. I just did what I needed to do.”

Whiteford’s first touchdown came on a 35-yard punt return by Hunter DeBarr in the second quarter.

Whiteford uarterback Ryin Ruddy looks to score on fourth down but is stopped Kaden Gerth of Ida Thursday night. Whiteford won 22-7.

Jake Iott led the Bobcats with 115 yards rushing on 19 carries. The Bobcats had 225 yards rushing and 39 passing, compared to 89 rushing and 103 yards passing by Ida.

Gavin Albring had a nice game with five receptions for 96 yards for Ida, including the first-quarter touchdown catch from Owen Snyder. Albring caught a huge fourth-down pass from Snyder earlier in the drive to keep it alive. He also led Ida with 41 rushing yards.

Ida was successful on two fourth-down attempts in the first half to keep drives alive and also had two defensive stands of their own, halting a Bobcat drive at the 8-yard line and at the 2-yard line on the last play of the first half.

Ida head coach Jeff Potter said the turnovers were the difference.

“You can’t turn the ball over that many times against that caliber of a football team, especially when you are on the 1-yard line,” Potter said. “We’ve got to be able to punch that in. They made some huge defensive stands.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Defense stands tall for Whiteford in convincing win over Ida