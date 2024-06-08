Defense stands out at South Dakota high school all-star football game

Jun. 8—BROOKINGS — Defense shined in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association high school all-star game on Saturday at Dykhouse Stadium, with the Red team winning 15-0 over the Blue side.

The all-star game made its return on Saturday after missing in 2023 due to a lack of sponsorship and the game moved to Brookings and the South Dakota State campus for 2024.

O'Gorman's Ryland Satter was responsible for nine points in the win, catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Spearfish's Seth Hamilton in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead. Just after halftime, Hot Springs' Camron Maciejewski had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Red defense and then Satter added a three-point extra point from 32 yards out under the game's special rules for a 15-0 lead.

Maciejewski was the game's defensive player of the game, while Satter was the overall player of the game. The Blue team's Mason Stubbe, of Dell Rapids, was selected as the offensive player of the game.

The Blue squad had a chance to tighten the game again late, driving inside the 5-yard line with 5 minutes left but was stopped on downs and the Red team never gave the ball back from there.

Henry Theobald (O'Gorman) and Aidan Hedderman (Sturgis) each forced turnovers for the Red team, with an interception for Theobald and a fumble recovery for Hedderman. Carter Wright (Corsica-Stickney) had an interception for the Blue defense.