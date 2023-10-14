Defense soars, Daequan Hardy scores: 3 things learned about Penn State football vs. UMass

It got to the point, quickly enough in a cold rain, where the Massachusetts quarterback looked like he wanted no part of dropping back to throw the football.

Can you blame talented transfer Taisun Phommachanh?

This Penn State football defense took all of about half of the first quarter of Saturday's expected beatdown of the severely disadvantaged Massachusetts Minutemen, 63-0, in Beaver Stadium.

Even before halftime, Phommachanh was dropping back tentatively − feet jittery, head moving, eyes scanning in all directions for the inevitable Penn State breakaway rusher.

They came frequently and progressively reached their mark − relegating UMass' well-equipped, big-play offense to no chance of survival.

The Nittany Lions sacked him five times in the first half alone, racking up 10 early tackles for loss.

It's really all they needed to do to advance on this day, in preparation of their biggest test, by far, next weekend in Columbus, Ohio.

Here are three things we learned about these undefeated Lions on Saturday:

Kaytron Allen looks revved and ready

The Penn State running was due for healing results in this type of game. Nearly no one defends the rush worse than the UMass Minutemen.

But Allen, half of the Lions' starry tailback duo, was a question. He left the Northwestern game two weeks ago with an undisclosed ailment and did not return.

The PSU difference-makers: Second-half saviors? 5 players who can push Penn State football into the playoff

He played hard Saturday and looked like his usually powerful, body-moving force. He ran 8 times for 67 yards in the first half (8.4 per carry) and scored. He drug a few defenders on particularly impressive 18-yard rumble.

His health and well-being are crucial not only for next Saturday's venture against the Ohio State Buckeyes but the rest of the season. His power, off-tackle running and lateral quickness compliments Nick Singleton's straight-head burst.

Elite? Defense never takes a play off

It's one thing to be deep and multi-talented.

This Penn State defense is able to come at opponents in multiple waves of pressure throughout. But most impressive is its willingness to play at top-speed and focus, no matter the situation, the competition, the weather.

The Lions certainly revved up their performance level in the 31-0 domination of Iowa a few weeks ago. That was expected in a proving-point, White Out game.

But they also accelerated impressively the following week in front of a small crowd, during an emotional letdown potential at Northwestern.

And Manny Diaz's defense starred again Saturday against UMass in the rain. Against a six-touchdown underdog?

They ripped the Minutemen from the start, contesting every yard and play. It was how they looked doing it.

The story behind No. 11: What is Penn State football's ST1X C1TY, and who lives there? Hint: LaVar Arrington knows

A few plays after returning his first punt for a touchdown, cornerback Daequan Hardy fully extended to break up a pass on the sideline and celebrated.

The pass rushers sensed blood early and never relented.

UMass managed 33 total yards through 2.5 quarters, only 8 on the ground.

Tre Wallace provides boost

The Lions' expected No. 2 receiver had done little while recovering from a leg injury the past few weeks.

He was missed so much because no other receiver stepped up in any kind of meaningful way.

The Lions need much more than catch-and-run KeAndre Lambert-Smith to survive the meat of their schedule.

Wallace's return started a bit shaky. He did fumble away a first-down pass play on the first drive Saturday. He did make three catches for 41 yards and provided a second reliable-hands option on the outside.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Defense, Daequan Hardy, Drew Allar dominate UMass