Defense shines as S. Illinois tops Illinois St. 67-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) -- Marcus Domask had 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Illinois State 67-55 on Saturday.

Barret Benson added 13 points for the Salukis, who forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Ronnie Suggs Jr. had 13 points for Southern Illinois (7-8, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Eric McGill added 12 points and six rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Illinois State totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points for the Redbirds (6-8, 1-1). DJ Horne added 11 points and Zach Copeland had 10.

Southern Illinois plays Valparaiso at home on Tuesday. Illinois State faces Missouri State at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com