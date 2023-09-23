Defense shines again, Sooners hold off Bearcats in Big 12 opener

Sep. 23—When Oklahoma started its second drive of the second half, it had been over a quarter since the last time it ran the ball for more than five yards on a single play.

Marcus Major took a handoff up the middle and picked up 18 yards to put the offense near midfield. Then quarterback Dillon Gabriel followed his blocks and slid for a nine-yard run before a late hit tacked on another 15 yards.

After rushing 10 times for 16 yards in the second quarter and averaging 1.9 yards per carry in the first half, the Sooners' offensive line was finally getting a push against Cincinnati.

The Sooners' sixth run of the drive, a one-yard keeper by Gabriel, gave them their first touchdown since the first quarter and a 17-6 lead. The Bearcats had a chance to cut into the two-score lead in Oklahoma territory, but were stuffed on a first down-saving tackle by Danny Stutsman on fourth-and-2.

Led by another dominant defensive performance, the Sooners escaped a hostile environment at Nippert Stadium with a 20-6 win.

The Sooners held Cincinnati to its fewest points at home since 2016 and their third loss in Nippert Stadium in four years.

Over four straight drives to start the second half, Cincinnati was able to move the ball deep into the Sooners' side of the field, but only came away with three points. Jonah Laulu sacked Emory Jones to force a 54-yard field goal on the Bearcats' first drive of the third quarter.

The Sooners faced fourth-and-2 at their own 20 on the next defensive possession and used pressure to force an incompletion and a turnover on downs. Cincinnati was three of 15 on third down conversions on Saturday with one of those conversions coming by penalty.

The Bearcats only converted one third down in the second half and were one of four on fourth down.

Stutsman led the Sooners defense in tackles (13) and tackles for loss (3.5) and had a sack. Key Lawrence picked off Jones on a pass in the endzone in the second quarter and Billy Bowman had an interception on a tipped pass early in the fourth quarter.

The Sooners now have eight interceptions through four games this season and have allowed just three touchdowns (8.5 points per game).

Oklahoma out-gained Cincinnati 427-376 with 322 of those yards coming through the air. Gabriel completed 26 of 38 passes and had 322 yards and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 117 yards and has now reached the 100-yard mark in receiving in back-to-back games. Nic Anderson caught Gabriel's lone touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

The Sooners rushed for just 105 yards on 34 carries and had nine runs stopped for no gain or less. Marcus Major led the team with 15 carries for 63 yards and Gabriel added 11 runs for 25 yards and a touchdown.

The game set a season-low for team rushing yards and yards per carry (3.1). The Sooners had three fumbles and lost one.

Cincinnati's dual threat quarterback was limited to just 42 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Jones completed 54% of his passes for 235 yards and two interceptions.

The Bearcats entered the game averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game, but were held to a season-low 141 yards against the Sooners.

Oklahoma improves to 4-0 on the season and begins its final season in the Big 12 at 1-0.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com