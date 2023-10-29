Defense, running game lift Ohio State football to win over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – No one who has watched Ohio State in its first eight games would call the Buckeyes a juggernaut.

But as long as they have Marvin Harrison Jr. – and now TreVeyon Henderson – as well as a stingy defense, that might be enough.

It was on Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State fended off Wisconsin for a 24-10 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 76,453 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Harrison caught six passes for 123 yards and the Buckeyes' first two touchdowns. Henderson, who returned after missing three games with an unspecified injury, ran for 162 yards in 24 carries, including a tackle-breaking 33-yard touchdown with 5:15 left that finally gave the Buckeyes a cushion.

Henderson said he missed playing time because of a "cheap shot" he received in the Notre Dame game Sept. 23.

“So much explosiveness that he brings to the table," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "When he’s out there and he’s at full go, he’s a difference maker."

Other than two Wisconsin scoring drives bridging halftime, Ohio State held the Badgers to 98 yards in their other eight possessions before Henderson's score.

Day again was impressed with his defense.

“I think they are growing and certainly, at the end of the first half, that was a big-time stand," Day said. "We wanted to win the first three minutes of the second half. We didn’t do that, but we did start to turn it around there. The place started getting loud, and we were able to turn the momentum of the game and finish it off. Still a lot of great things there on the field. Still a lot of things we can get better at."

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak over Wisconsin to 10 games, last losing in 2010. Wisconsin, coached by former Buckeye player and coach Luke Fickell, fell to 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten).

The Buckeyes overcame a shaky performance by quarterback Kyle McCord, who was limping during the second half. The junior completed 17 of 26 passes for 226 yards and the touchdowns to Harrison. But he threw his first two interceptions since the season opener, lost a fumble on a fourth-down play and was twice called for intentional grounding.

After Wisconsin tied the game at 10 on a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter, Ohio State regained the lead for good on its next drive.

Henderson broke a 25-yard run. McCord then threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Harrison, who got his foot down just inbounds in tight coverage.

Ohio State led 10-3 at halftime thanks to its defense.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

After McCord lost the ball on a strip sack on fourth down at the Wisconsin 41 on OSU's first drive, the Buckeyes took a 3-0 lead on their next possession. Henderson turned a swing pass into a 30-yard gain to the Wisconsin 17. When the Buckeyes faced a fourth-and-2 on their next series, coach Ryan Day elected to kick a field goal.

Late in the first quarter, Ohio State drove to the Wisconsin 8 after a 35-yard catch by Harrison Jr. McCord then tried to force the ball into coverage and his pass was intercepted by safety Preston Zachman in the end zone. It ended a streak of 203 consecutive passes without an interception for McCord.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown in front of Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Ohio State made it 10-0 on its next drive. A shanked punt gave the Buckeyes possession at their 48 and they methodically moved the ball to the 15. McCord then connected with Harrison on a crossing pattern for a touchdown that was almost identical to the one the receiver scored against Penn State last week.

McCord's second interception came when he tried throwing to Harrison deep and cornerback Ricardo Hallman stepped in front of the receiver. Wisconsin's offense, whose only first down to that point came on a holding call, finally got untracked.

But Ohio State's defense stiffened when Wisconsin got to the 2. An apparent touchdown pass to Skyler Bell was overturned on replay when it was shown that Bell's knee touched the ground. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg tackled Braelon Allen on a shovel pass at the 1, and Fickell elected to kick a field goal.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo'i Latu (13) hits Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Allen, Wisconsin's top offensive weapon, was injured on the play and did not play in the second half.

That didn't stop the Badgers from tying the game on a quick 75-yard drive to open the third quarter. Braedyn Locke, who started in place of the injured Tanner Mordecai, is not known as a runner, but he took advantage of a gaping hole for a 29-yard scramble. On third-and-8 from the 13, Locke found Will Pauling for the score.

Ohio State would answer on its next drive and then keep Wisconsin at bay until Henderson's clinching touchdown.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) attempts to tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Defense, running game lift Ohio State football to win over Wisconsin