Defense rules as Browns close training camp in West Virginia

Jul. 30—The defense is almost always ahead of the defense the first week of training camp, and what happened with the Browns in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is no exception.

The Browns wrapped up their stay at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia on July 30, and, true to tradition, the group led by new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz made an impression, Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.

"It was awesome," Stefansi said. "I was telling Coach Schwartz that's great work for the offense, great work for the defense. It's good versus good.

"Coach Schwartz and the DBs and then the front and the linebackers, they're going to make the offense work. They're going to make you earn everything. You're going to have to throw into tight windows. So the drill we were doing down there was third downs in the red zone, that's really challenging, and I thought the defense did a really nice job."

Something else that is typical in training camp: two skirmishes broke out, both involving offensive and defensive linemen.

The first involved backup offensive tackle James Hudson taking a swing at defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. Okoronkwo beat Hudson on a play that could have resulted in Deshaun Watson being sacked. Hudson shoved Okoronkwo in the back, according to reports from media on the scene, and then Okoronkwo jumped up and whacked Hudson in the side of the helmet.

The defensive end ran away and then turned to face Hudson. Hudson then hit Okoronkwo in the helmet.

A few plays later, backup offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley got into a scuffle with defensive end Alex Wright. Wheatley limped off the field with the aid of trainers. Stefanski had no update on his condition.

"I don't want to speculate, so we'll see," Stefanski said. "Fighting, skirmishes, jawing happens in every training camp at every level of football. They're tired, they're hot, they've been going against each other, so I'm not surprised at all. They talked about it. It's over.

"We don't throw punches, so I'll review that stuff and there's obviously penalties. If you're throwing punches in games, you get thrown out of the game. So why practice something that would get you thrown out of a game? We will address that, obviously, but I don't think anybody's ever been around a bunch of football players in the heat that don't get a little agitated."

Skirmishes might be normal. but Stefanski ordered his players to run wind sprints as a reminder he doesn't want them to become habitual.

The reason the defense is ahead of the offense this time of the year is Watson and his receivers have to be precise in what they're doing. The defense reacts to the ball. That is especially evident on pass plays.

"They're playing with great technique," Stefanski said. "When you get into the red zone, you have to be so precise and those windows are so small — you better be making contested catches. And the quarterback has to drive throws, and you have to look off safeties and all those things. So. it's just great work for both sides."

The Browns are off July 31 and on Aug. 1 will hold their first [practice of the summer at the team's training complex in Berea.

BROWNS VS. JETS

What: Hall of Fame Game

When: 8 p.m., Aug. 3

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

TV: WKYC