Defense, rebounding plague Texas Tech basketball in overtime loss to Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Grant McCasland knew 28 seconds into Thursday night's game in Hinkle Fieldhouse that it was going to be a long night for the Texas Tech basketball team.

Following Devan Cambridge's layup on the first possession of the game, Posh Alexander drove off the right wing and found a gaping hole in the Red Raider defense. The Butler point guard drew the foul and sank both free throws.

It would be another three minutes before McCasland knew just what kind of game it was going to be.

Once again, it was Alexander who did the deed. Alexander grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to DJ Davis, who quickly swung it to Pierre Brooks II, Butler's leading scorer, for a 3-pointer.

Texas Tech still led at the time, though the tone had been set. The Bulldogs were growing to crash the boards, find their way to the rim and there wasn't a lot the Red Raiders could do about it.

More: Texas Tech basketball slips up in overtime against Butler: Positives & negatives

"It felt like their effort was better than ours early," McCasland said of Texas Tech's 103-95 overtime loss, "and we were just a step slow and didn't have the grit that we needed."

Alexander spent much of the night dictating the game. In his first year playing under coach Thad Matta, the 6-foot transfer from St. John's had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, orchestrating an offense that scored the most points against Texas Tech since Washington dropped 108 on the Red Raiders back in Dec. 2010.

McCasland said he felt like rebounding could've been a strength for Tech (5-2) against the the Bulldogs.

Butler had other ideas, winning the battle of the boards 40-24, with 13 of those snags coming off its own missed shots.

Butler Bulldogs guard Jahmyl Telfort (11) recovers the ball from Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Darrion Williams (5) on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime, 103-95.

Matta said he thought he was looking at the halftime stats when he saw how that category went.

Trailing the majority of the game, Texas Tech went on a 13-3 run to tie the score 65-all with 8:04 to play. The stretch kept going and wound up with the Red Raiders holding a 73-67 advantage with 4:51 left on the game clock.

As the Bulldogs chipped away at the deficit, the Red Raiders had chances to put some more space between the teams. Rebounds, once again, became the theme.

Trailing 77-72 with 3:10 left, DJ Davis (25 points) hit a 3-pointer to make it a two-point game. Cambridge's offensive foul gave the ball back to Butler in a hurry. In a span of 12 seconds, the Bulldogs pulled in four offensive rebounds, which led to Jahmyl Telfort hitting a pair of free throws to tie the game.

"Right there at the end we had chance to grab basketballs and finish the game off," McCasland said, "and we couldn't do it."

More: Grant McCasland, Texas Tech basketball together in Indy again for road test at Butler

Andre Screen had the biggest board of the night. Leading 88-86, Butler's 7-foot-1 big grabbed the board off of Cambridge's block, pump faked and threw down a dunk Matta said he thought was going to blow the roof off the 95-year-old arena.

Texas Tech's offense, which has been hit-and-miss so far this season, wasn't an issue. Chance McMillian hit a career-high eight 3s for 24 points. Joe Toussaint notched a new career best with 12 assists. Five players finished in double figures. The Red Raiders shot 52.9% overall and 50% from 3 and had just seven turnovers.

Looking at those numbers, it's easy to find where the Red Raiders came up short.

"This will be great film for us," McCasland said. "We felt like we had a chance to win the game and if we could rebound then I think you win that game.

Butler Bulldogs center Andre Screen (23) dunks the ball and yells in excitement Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime, 103-95.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Defense, rebounding plague Texas Tech basketball in overtime loss