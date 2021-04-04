Defense powers Tigers to win over Greenbrier East

Apr. 4—Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson wondered how his team would respond following a 30-point drubbing at the hands of Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown on Friday.

Facing another ranked Class AAAA foe on Saturday, they made him proud.

The Tigers limited Class AAAA No. 7 Greenbrier East to just six first-quarter points, beating the Spartans 54-41 Saturday night to cap the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Taking double-digit leads throughout which were periodically answered by runs from the Spartans, the Tigers consistently calmed the tide with their own counterpunches.

"I think we got tired at times and lost track of what we were doing, but I was proud of this team," Olson said. "We're a young team, but you've got to reel them back in sometimes and they lost track of our defensive principles sometimes, but what I liked is they came out and threw a haymaker right back. We got a big 3, big steal, big rebound, big layup and all of it made a difference. I just thought going back and forth — haymaker after haymaker — with a great team like Greenbrier East showed a lot about our team, especially after the butt whooping we took last night from Morgantown."

The Tigers had hopes of dishing out what they had taken the prior night, getting 3-pointers from Braden Chapman and Todd Duncan to help build an early 12-5 lead that expanded to 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The game went back and forth from there, with East cocking back and unloading in the second.

With William Gabbert on the bench, East's remaining starters picked up the slack in the form of layups from Tucker Via and Adam Seams, complemented by three straight Shady turnovers and a three-point play from Seams. The 7-0 spurt made it a 16-13 game early in the second quarter, forcing Olson to burn a timeout.

"We didn't settle for 3s like we did in the first quarter," East head coach Bimbo Coles said. "We were taking the ball to the basket hard and getting some fouls and making some layups. But then we went through another stretch where we took four 3s in a row and missed all four of them. We just totally got out of the way we were playing instead of going to the basket hard. We didn't have any backdoor cuts — nobody going to the basket. We played on the perimeter when we got away from driving and kept shooting with a hand in our face."

The Spartans heeded the advice of their coach and went into the locker room down 24-20, but the Tigers opened the third quarter with their own run, getting five points from Duncan and opening up a 37-24 lead.

During each run the Spartans were unable to get much from Gabbert, who made just one of his six attempts from beyond the arc on the evening and drew the constant attention of Shady's defense.

"We really talked wanting to get back to half-court defense," Olson said. "We'd pick and choose a time to use it, but we really wanted to focus on our half-court defense and keeping the ball in front of us. Tonight was the first night we were able to do that and we kept the ball in front of us. We were not going to help off of Gabbert. We knew especially with Bailee (Coles) out that we weren't going to let him beat us. We were going to make the other guys beat us so we just stayed attached to him ball side and we just made it tough on him.

"I was worried about this game because East is really good and Bimbo does a great job with them. I think they're the favorite to win their section and go down to Charleston and AAAA is tough, but I'm just happy we were able to come out here and match their intensity and lock down on defense and I was proud of the kids for that."

East went on one more run, an 11-2 surge to make it a 39-35 game, but a pair of free throws from Braden Chapman and a deep trey from his brother Cole helped ensure the Spartans would come no closer than seven points throughout the remainder of the quarter.

"We had a bunch of unforced turnovers that hurt us," Coles said. "We're a team that takes care of the ball and we don't turn it over very often. We definitely had over 20 turnovers and you can't do that against good basketball teams. Shady's a very good team and I look at them to do some damage and have an opportunity to win AAA states this year, so they're a good basketball team and they showed it."

Greenbrier East will host Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, while Shady is scheduled to travel to Wyoming East on Wednesday.

Greenbrier East

Quentin Wilson 4, Monquelle Davis 2, Aaron Griffith 1, William Gabbert 13, Sam Fultz 2, Adam Seams 13, Jude Libby 6

Shady Spring

Todd Duncan 15, Cole Chapman 6, Braden Chapman 12, Jaedan Holstein 4, Cameron Manns 12, Sam Jordan 3, Ammar Maxwell 2

GE: 6 14 13 8 — 41

SS: 16 8 15 15 — 54

3-point goals — GE: 3 (Gabbert, Libby 2); SS: 3 (Duncan 2, C. Chapman). Fouled out — none.